Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Wet and Wild Wednesday on July 26 for ages 8-15. Youth will enjoy a trip to the Natural Science Museum in Raleigh as well as time at the county’s outdoor pool at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Complex.
The program is from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Youth should be dropped off and picked up at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Complex. This program is free, but participants must register by July 23 (limited space).
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Parks and Recreation welcomes volunteers for this and other programs. Interested individuals should submit a volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.