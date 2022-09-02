The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant.
All five sheriffs from counties bordering Lake Gaston —Warren, Brunswick, Halifax, Mecklenburg and Northampton — have been invited and are expected to attend. They will discuss crime pressures at the lake and preventative measures the public can take.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees are working on: Lake Environment, Public Safety, Government Relations, Marketing & Membership, and Lake Clean-Up.
For members of the public who have a lake-related issue that they feel the LGA should be working on, there will be time allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members, and non-members alike. For more information, call 252-586-6577 or send a request to: ExecDir@LakeGastonAssoc.com.
