Todd Wemyss of the Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC Norlina Plant met with the Warrenton Rotary Club at Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café in Norlina for dinner and then led the group on a tour of Glen Raven’s Sunbrella plant.
Rotary Club members started in the classroom, where Wemyss talked about the history of the Glen Raven plant and the Sunbrella product. He also showed how the material begins and the steps it takes to become the final product. The local plant turns the raw material into a strong interwoven string that is then sent to the plant in Anderson, S.C., to be processed into the final Sunbrella product.
Wemyss, left, is pictured with Warrenton Rotary Club President Roger Griesinger.
