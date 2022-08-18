The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
Recently present and thriving at the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival, members of The Warrenton Posse are excited about getting back on track with the activities they love and are known for providing within the community.
I have known about The Posse since its beginning, wave cheerfully to them in local parades, attended many of their events and have even invited them on several occasions to offer kiddie horse rides at our church’s Vacation Bible School.
However, lately they are causing highly anticipated stir and excitement among the younger generations. After reading multiple social media posts and hearing young people in the community abuzz about this year’s upcoming trail ride, I decided to make my way to the trail ride to find out more about this organization and how they are managing to stay relevant among all generations.
Upon my arrival at Saturday’s trail ride, Nathaniel Jones, longtime member of the Warrenton Posse, took time away from his duties to fill me in on the history of the organization and how they are currently building momentum by allowing their younger members to take a more active role in leadership and execution of their ideas for activities. He described their decision-making process as a meeting among the minds.
“The Pandemic had us on hold,” Jones said. “Younger members are excited, and we want to encourage them, so we take ideas of the young minds and thoughts of older minds, negotiate, and come together. We are also encouraging the younger ones to take over offices and leadership positions within our organization.
I asked Jones, who is also a founding member of the organization, to explain the original vision and mission of The Posse. He stated that he always had a dream of seeing a bunch of young black men start a club, providing brotherhood and showing love to youth, letting them see there is more to life than hanging in the streets or just electronics (technology). “And our club/organization grew to be well known from Warrenton to New York,” Jones said.
Soft spoken but intentional and passionate, he added, “We are open to any race, but building a bond; a young group of black guys got together and built a relationship. When we first organized, we had a plan: no one member is bigger than the club; everyone is on the same level.” Jones said that a lot of members have left and come back, and to gain respect among the community, they worked to become incorporated as an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
As a part of the organization’s founding mission, Jones stated that, “We are continuing to provide activities for the youth such as kiddie rides, being visible in community events like parades and festivals to show young children that horseback riding is within the black culture and teaching youth and others who own horses responsibility in taking care of horses and caring for animals.” He added, “For me, a hobby turned to so much more than a hobby, a bunch of people who have love for the same thing drawing a bond. We always try to be an encouragement, to be role models to try to help guide in a positive way.”
Jones pointed to some of the riders and the continuous line of people pouring into the entry gates, saying that at least 20 different groups from Bladen County, Dinwiddie, Va., South Carolina, New York and Maryland, among other places, participated in the trail rides that started at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, and more people were coming for the fun and festivities scheduled to take place after they finished riding the trails.
Not being a horseback rider myself, I asked Jones to explain what happens on a typical trail ride. He responded by saying that the rides usually last about three and one-half hours and are approximately eight to 10 miles each. He said they have mapped out trails they have used for years, but must revise them from time to time, and they must clean out the trails, making them safe for the horses and riders. Each trail has what he calls a Trail Boss who is responsible for leading each trail ride, as they have four trails with four groups of riders on each trail this year, with approximately 100 riders participating. When the trail rides are complete, there is a rest period, and before COVID-19, riders would have dinner together, but this year, riders were served individual meals to provide distancing and safety.
Intrigued with the excitement and visible passion of members, I asked Christopher Boyd, 34, who says he practically grew up in The Posse by the side of his father, Earl Boyd, another longtime member of the organization, why he chose to join. Boyd responded, “I’ve been around them all of my life and can remember since I was about 5 all the stuff I saw them doing within the community and how they represented themselves as a black organization, and I like the joy of being around club members who share the same passion.”
I also asked Boyd his thoughts about the excitement and buzz on social media about this year’s trail ride and how it is shaping up. He stated with a laugh, “Yes, social media has grown the trail ride scene by using TikTok to show the ‘afterlife’ of the trail ride. But it is so much more than the afterlife. It is a happy feeling to see all the planning actually coming to life. We spend a lot of time planning and estimating how many to prepare for, cleaning up trails which can take up to four months and mapping them out. We even have to let property owners know and make sure they are still OK with us riding on their land.”
Before we wrapped up our conversation, I asked Jones to share parting words for readers about this year’s trail ride. He quickly chimed in by saying, “We have been well blessed, not only with good weather, but an overall good day; we have not had any accidents with riders. God has sent His cowboy and cowgirl angels to watch over riders.”
The current officers of The Warrenton Posse are Wilbert Perry, president; Keith Talley, vice president; and Nathaniel Jones, treasurer.
