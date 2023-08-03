A number of past graduates of John Graham High School have come together to form an alumni association and they are calling for more alumni to join. I sat down to talk with Nadine Harris, 1978 John Graham High School graduate and Alumni Association Chairperson about the upcoming events and how others can become actively involved in the association.
According to Harris, the core group has researched with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office and the Internal Revenue Service, IRS and there has never been an alumni association officially established under John Graham High School in the state of North Carolina. This core group has been established since October 2022 and received its non-profit status November 7, 2022. Currently, they have 515 members that span from years 1967 - 1981.
The class of 1981 was the last class to graduate from John Graham High School before it was turned into a middle school by the Warren County Board of Education. John Graham High School as other public schools in North Carolina were integrated during the early 1970’s.
Harris stated the association’s purpose is to bond together and work for a common goal of uplifting others and their mission is to bond together with our fellow classmates to raise funds to assist disadvantaged citizens and students of Warren County, North Carolina through donations and scholarships for the fulfillment of their goals.
They are excited about upcoming events, on Friday, August 25, 2023 they will hold a Meet and Greet to kick-off the weekend on the Warren County Courthouse Square with music, vendors, and eight food trucks. Many former teachers and staff of John Graham High School will be recognized as well. The event is scheduled from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm.
On Saturday, August 26, 2023, the Black and White Social Event will take place at the Warren County Armory from 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm. Entertainment for Saturday’s event will feature TNT, The New Transition band and music by DJ Paul Terry.
Harris has fond memories of her time as a John Graham Yellow Jacket, such as the profound impact her teachers made in her life, “I remember them walking down the hallways; I later became friends and work associates with many of them”. She also remembers the athletic events, homecoming parades and talent shows they had as students.
By starting the John Graham Alumni Association, we are looking forward to seeing people we knew 40 years ago, and making it possible for them to see their classmates and friends that they haven’t seen. No matter if you graduated from John Graham, or only attended one day, you are welcome to join”, said Harris.
For more information on the John Graham Alumni Association, contact: Nadine Harris,Chairperson and Class of 1978 at 702-504-2547 or snhhargrove@gmail.com and Vanessa Freeman, Co-Chair and Class of 1979 at 252-204-0353.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.