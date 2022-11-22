Warren Animal Feed in downtown Warrenton represents the ongoing fulfillment of a family dream to make finding food and supplies for pets and livestock easier for Warren County residents.
Chris and Jennifer Pierce of the Snow Hill community established the business in June 2021 because they knew that many Warren County residents were traveling outside the area to purchase feed and supplies for their animals, or ordering them online.
After Chris passed away in September 2021, Jennifer and other family members have continued the family business.
“My husband was the pioneer and vision behind the store,” Jennifer said. “He saw a need, especially with the loss of Southern States so local residents don’t have to travel. It was a family decision. We can’t let the dream die.”
Other family members that customers are likely to see at Warren Animal Feed at various times of the week are Jennifer’s mother-in-law, Betty Allen; Jennifer’s son, Dustin Jordan, on Saturdays; and her daughter, Jorja Pierce, when school is out.
Warren Animal Feed has built a strong customer base of local residents and people from as far away as Roanoke Rapids and Rocky Mount who have ties to Warren County.
“We are constantly working to improve our selection,” Jennifer said. “We are gaining new customers. Some customers have been there since the beginning. We are here for the community.”
The range of products that Warren Animal Feed offers has grown. The store opened with a range of food for dogs and cats, and not as many products for livestock. However, community input was, and continues to be, an important factor in determining what Warren Animal Feed needs to carry.
“We wanted to hear from the community, what they wanted,” Jennifer said.
With this input, the business expanded its line to cover horses, cows, chickens and goats. Today, the business offers dog and cat food, horse and cow feed, pig and chicken food, vaccination shots, (five-way and nine-way for dogs), supplements, flea control, wound care products, dog treats, de-wormers, cattle blocks, protein tubs, and seasonal products, such as deer corn.
In the future, Jennifer and her family plan continued improvements to the building and an expanded inventory of products. Next on the list to be added are pet supplies, such as bowls, leashes and collars. The Warren Animal Feed team wants the community to continue to let them know what they need for their pets and livestock animals.
For Jennifer, a Warren County native, it is especially meaningful to operate a small business in her home community.
“Opportunities are endless. Support is everything,” she said. “It means filling a need so that local citizens and those who go through Warren County don’t have to travel. It checks a box.”
Jennifer added that downtown Warrenton is an ideal location for a small business, especially with ongoing growth in the town and county.
“It is a good time to be a small business in Warren County,” she said.
Warren Animal Feed, located at 102 College St., Warrenton, is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, even outside regular business hours, call 252-879-0118. The business is also on Facebook.
