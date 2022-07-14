Barbara Callahan celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday at Warren Hills, surrounded by family and friends. Barbara was born in Estill, S.C. on July 9, 1922. She and her late husband, Joseph Callahan, lived in numerous states along the East Coast before finally settling in Arcola. Barbara has five children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is known for her strong faith, her kindness to others and a love of cats. Barbara is also an avid NASCAR fan and pulls for her favorite driver, Kyle Larson. Barbara, center, is pictured with her children, Jane Harris, Joe Callahan, Bill Callahan, Mike Callahan and Jack Callahan.
