The Warren County Board of Education, during its Oct. 26 work session/business meeting, honors the principals of Warren County Schools in recognition of National Principals Month. Pictured, from the left, are Keith Sutton, interim superintendent; Sophelia McMannen, Vaughan Elementary School; Kendra Davis, Mariam Boyd Elementary School; Dr. Dennis Carrington, Warren County Middle School; Dr. Keesha Lewis, Warren County High School; John Green, Warren New Tech High School; Shena Judkins, Warren Early College High School; and Jennifer Sims, Board of Education chairwoman.
Most Popular
Articles
- Busy morning for county first responders
- Two Warrenton eateries announce closings
- Write-in votes to determine results of Norlina elections
- Williams retires from parks & recreation
- Warrenton sets Saturday for trick-or-treating
- Littleton stone mason repairs chimney at another historic home
- Amanda Raye Pitchford
- Citizen asks county to stop work at Hubquarter Landing
- Reuben Glenn Holtzman, Sr.
- Ridgeway residents build relationship of trust — with spirits
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.