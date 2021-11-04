Pirncipals Recognized.jpg

HEATHER LAWING/Warren County Schools

The Warren County Board of Education, during its Oct. 26 work session/business meeting, honors the principals of Warren County Schools in recognition of National Principals Month. Pictured, from the left, are Keith Sutton, interim superintendent; Sophelia McMannen, Vaughan Elementary School; Kendra Davis, Mariam Boyd Elementary School; Dr. Dennis Carrington, Warren County Middle School; Dr. Keesha Lewis, Warren County High School; John Green, Warren New Tech High School; Shena Judkins, Warren Early College High School; and Jennifer Sims, Board of Education chairwoman.