William Perry of Norlina said he and his wife “had to pinch each other to make sure it was real” after a $10 scratch-off ticket won him a $200,000 prize.
“It’s like I was walking around in a trance,” Perry said. “I was in disbelief.”
A news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery indicates that Perry, a 59-year-old shop lead, bought his lucky Bigger Spin ticket from Kittrell Grocery on U.S. 1 South in Kittrell. He said after he got home and scratched the ticket, he had to immediately show it to his wife.
“First she had to check to make sure I was looking at it right,” Perry said. “Then she started jumping up and down screaming.”
Perry arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,023. He said he wants to put a large portion of the winnings in money market account and eventually give some to his children and grandchildren.
The Bigger Spin game launched in September with five top prizes that allow you to spin a giant prize wheel at a live event for a prize ranging from $400,000 to $2 million. The game also have five $200,000 prizes that can be won instantly. Two Bigger Spin event prizes and one $200,000 prize remain to be claimed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.