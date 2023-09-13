Warren County Memorial Library is set to join the NC Cardinal consortium of libraries across the state on Sept. 21.
According to the State Library of North Carolina website, NC Cardinal was conceived in 2009 and formed in 2010 “to make the combined resources of North Carolina’s public libraries available to all people of the state through a shared catalog and a statewide library card.” In the 10 years of its existence, NC Cardinal has broadened its focus to include resource sharing, cost savings and collaborative collection development for half of the public libraries in North Carolina.
The NC Cardinal project is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Area counties that are part of NC Cardinal include Vance, Granville, Franklin, Nash and Halifax. The consortium’s member libraries extend from the western part of the state to the coast.
Warren County Memorial Library Director Christy Bondy said that local residents will notice immediate advantages once the local library goes live with NC Cardinal next week.
“Your library card will work at all 58 libraries in the consortium,” she said.
This means that someone with a Warren County Memorial Library card can use that card to check out a book from any participating library, whether in a neighboring county or as far away as the North Carolina mountains.
Resource sharing, which is expected to begin in Warren County in November, will bring even more advantages. Local library patrons will be able to request and borrow books, movies, music and other resources from any NC Cardinal Library in and have them delivered to Warren County Memorial Library.
“If a book is out of print, we can get it for a patron through another library,” Bondy said.
She anticipates that the resource sharing aspect of NC Cardinal membership will be especially helpful to students, whether they attend public or private schools, or are homeschooled.
Whether you are a child, teen or adult, the NC Cardinal consortium will open the doors to many more books and other resources than have been available in the past, Bondy indicated.
“There are over 7.9 million (available resources),” she said.
Bondy noted that NC Cardinal allows member libraries to give patrons access to materials at a scope that might not be feasible otherwise.
“I am excited for this to happen,” she said. “I think it will be a great benefit to Warren County citizens. It opens up our collection and provides additional resources that we otherwise would not be able to purchase through local funding.”
For local residents, the ticket to access materials through NC Cardinal is a Warren County Memorial Library card. Bondy said that September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. To obtain a library card, bring a valid ID with current address. If your ID doesn’t have your current address, bring a piece of official mail, such as a utility bill, to verify the address.
Other activities
• National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 19. Warren County Memorial Library will partner with the Warren County Board of Elections to make voter registration forms available at the library.
• Warren County Memorial Library continues to seek input from the public that will help to guide development of its five-year strategic plan. To complete the Needs Assessment Survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WCMLPrint. Surveys will also be available at the library’s booth at Harvest Market on Oct. 14.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. The library provides materials for a relaxing time of coloring. Inquire at the front desk to receive a coloring sheet and coloring pencils, markers or crayons.
• “Piece” of Mind Puzzle Stations, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Visit the weekly puzzle station.
• Fun and Games, Sept. 26, from 3-5 p.m. Try out various games such as board games, miniature basketball, life-sized Connect Four, floor checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe and more.
• Readin’ & Relaxin,’ 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 (Rhyming) and Sept. 26 (Clothes and You). Stop by the library for some fun as Ky’el reads some of your favorite books— new and old — during this traditional, in-person storytime. The storytime is designed to allow kids to have fun and develop kindergarten readiness while enjoying books.
• Kickin’ with Ky’el, 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 (Music and Dance) and Sept. 28 (Good Neighbor Day). This upbeat take on storytime will have children movin’ and groovin.’
• Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 ( “My Crayons, My World” by Crayola), Sept. 23 (“See, Touch, Feel Colors) and Sept. 30 (“Disney Baby: I Love You This Much.”
• Anime & Manga Book Club, 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 (Get the OP/ED) and Sept. 25, Anime Powerup Rock, Paper, Scissors.
• Video game Club, 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton and may be reached by calling 252-257-4990 or visiting www.wmclibrary.org. Follow the library on Facebook (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary) and Instagram (@wcmlib).
