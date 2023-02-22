A Feb. 15 altercation that began on a school bus prompted Warren County Schools to cancel classes for students on Thursday, Feb. 16. The day was originally scheduled to be an early release day for students. It was changed to a full-day teacher workday.
Students returned to class as usual on Friday, Feb. 17.
A message to parents and the community that was posted Feb. 15 on the school system website indicated that the altercation took place that afternoon, involved a number of students from several schools and required assistance from law enforcement.
“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the statement continued. “We are keeping all students home Thursday out of an abundance of caution and to allow time for administrators to investigate Wednesday’s incident.”
Through its statement, Warren County Schools indicated that potential disciplinary action was pending: “We will identify violations of school board policy in order to apply appropriate disciplinary action for each student involved in the altercation. In addition … law enforcement is investigating to determine criminal behavior and any legal charges.”
The school system has not released further information at this time. Heather Lawing, chief Communication and Engagement officer with Warren County Schools, indicated that all public information about the altercation was shared directly with school system families and staff, and on the Warren County Schools website as part of the announcement that Feb. 16 had been changed to a full-day teacher workday.
The website statement issued by Warren County Schools also encouraged parents to talk to their children about what to do in the event of a disagreement, and for parents and students to report any concerns: “Families—we need help from you and our students to keep our campuses and our buses safe,” the statement indicates. “Disruptive or aggressive behavior will not be tolerated. Please talk with your student about how to appropriately handle disagreements. We also urge you and your student to report any concerns to a staff member as soon as possible, so it can be quickly investigated and addressed.”
Lawing indicated that there are a number of online resources, courses and local classes that can help them. The online resources include the Positive Parenting Program at https://www.triplep-parenting.com/nc-en/triple-p/.
