Pink With a Passion, a local nonprofit organization focusing on supporting patients with cancer, spreads holiday joy during the month of December.
On Monday, Dec. 7, Pink with A Passion donated Christmas Charity Gift Boxes to patients receiving treatment in the Maria Parham Cancer Center in Henderson. The staff at the cancer center was excited and truly thankful for gifts for the patients.
Pink With a Passion also contributed to Children’s Life Holiday at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center by donating approximately $800 in toys for children. Amena Wilson, member of Pink With a Passion, stated that giving brings them joy, and they look forward to donating. Even though COVID-19 limits the way they give, it has not stopped them from giving. This year, instead of going to various stores to purchase toys, they were required to order through amazon.com, and toys were sent directly to the children’s hospital.
Pink With a Passion is gearing up to serve and support during 2021 as well. Donations can be mailed to Pink With a Passion at P. O. Box 315, Warrenton, NC 27589; and can be sent through cash app $PWAP1. If you have questions about the organization or would like to purchase a Pink With a Passion T-shirt, contact Amena Wilson at 252-213-5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
T. A. Jones is a correspondent and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To reach her, go to tajones.org or email terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
