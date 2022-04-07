Alice Robertson of Warrenton takes the honors as the first person to report seeing a hummingbird in Warren County this year.
It has become an annual tradition for local residents to watch with anticipation for the small, colorful creatures that signal that summer isn’t far away.
Robertson called the newspaper on Tuesday morning to say that she and her husband, Owen, saw their first hummingbird on Monday, April 4. Alice was sitting on the patio, and Owen was working in the yard when a hummingbird flew by as if waiting for supper.
The Robertsons usually put up their first hummingbird feed during the first week of April. By the end of this week, they expect to put up another feeder as more hummingbirds arrive. As more hummingbirds come in, the Robertsons will put up more feeders to make sure that everyone has a place to eat.
At the peak of the season last year, the Robertsons had five feeders up, and Alice was making the sugar and water mixture that the tiny birds love nearly every day.
Alice said that she and her husband love watching the hummingbirds every year.
“It is the prettiest little bird,” she said.
