A Community Pop-up event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café in Norlina to allow the public to provide input about possible development if the town is selected as a stop along the proposed high-speed rail line running from Richmond, Va. to Raleigh.
The event will be conducted by the Integrated Mobility Division of the N.C. Department of Transportation, which will develop design ideas for transit-oriented development around the high-speed rail line.
Warren County government specified that Integrated Mobility’s work centers on the possibility for development around a potential stop in Norlina, not the design about of the rain line itself.
The public is invited to attend. Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café is at 123 Hyco St., Norlina.
