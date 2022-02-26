The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Feb. 8 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Warren County High School: Mahalia Bullock, Exceptional Children teacher; Warren County Middle School: Janae Davis, day tutor, and Nedra Fitts-Jones, teacher assistant; Districtwide: Yeison Herrera, English Language Learner teacher; Vaughan Elementary School: Linda Lynch, long term substitute, and Lisa Williams, teacher assistant.
The following Warren County High School extra duty assignments were approved: Draxie Elswick, assistant varsity girls’ coach, and Shimey Masters, homebound teacher.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Vaughan: third-grade teacher and Exceptional Children teacher; WCMS: school counselor and instructional/Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach; WCHS: Career and Technical Education teacher (Trade & Industry), Exceptional Children teacher, Social Studies teacher and custodian; Warren New Tech High School: health/Physical Education teacher; Central Office: director of Secondary Education, Director of Title I/Elementary Education, and finance administrative assistant.
