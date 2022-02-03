Warren County Schools officials are optimistic that the expanded North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund will help the school system address needs related to aging school buildings.
Superintendent Keith Sutton discussed the expanded program during the Warren County Board of Education’s Jan. 25 work session.
School facility needs have been ongoing topics of discussion for Warren County Schools officials. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969.
The study gave several options in terms of renovations, additions and new construction to address the needs of the district’s elementary, middle and high school buildings. However, the cost of such work has been a barrier in moving any project from plan to reality.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund was established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2017 for construction of new public school buildings, with funding to come from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
During last week’s school board work session, Sutton reported that the expanded grant fund program now covers additions, repairs and renovations in addition to new buildings. The NC Education Lottery remains the funding source.
Sutton added that $395 million in funding is available for grants in the fiscal year 2021-22 awards system.
The maximum grant that any school district could receive is $30 million for elementary schools, $40 million for middle schools and $50 million for high schools. However, Sutton noted that one district is not likely to receive the maximum amount for all three.
He indicated that the application would be a joint application between Warren County Schools and the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
“It’s another way that the board of education and board of county commissioners work together to address the needs of students,” Sutton said.
The application deadline for the current grant cycle is March 15. Sutton noted that the funding became available after the General Assembly recently passed the budget.
Warren County Schools would be required to match 5 percent of the grant amount. The matching requirement is based on property tax data.
Sutton noted that in evaluating the grant applications, the state will take into consideration such criteria as whether a county is designated as a Tier I area, meaning an area identified among the most economically distressed in the state. He added that Warren County is considered a Tier I county.
Sutton told the board that an outside consulting firm is working to assess Warren County school buildings to consider factors such as availability of nearby land and what portion is usable, the condition of the school facilities, the type of school, size and safety needs.
Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, praised the opportunity to partner with Warren County Schools.
“It is very exciting to have an understanding that we will be moving forward with this type of project,” he said. “It is inspiring that it falls on our shoulders to speak to how schools will look over the next 50 years in Warren County.”
Sutton and Davis indicated that they hope for more opportunities in the future in which the school system and county can partner to meet the needs of local citizens.
