Superintendent of Schools Keith Sutton hopes to see all Warren County work to achieve their life goals and is working to ensure that the local school district empowers them with the knowledge and motivation they need for success.
Sutton, who has served as interim superintendent since July 2021, officially began superintendent on Jan. 1.
In discussing his goals in this new role, he said that he and other school system administrators consider improving student outcomes and student performance as part of an overall mission of preparing local students for the future.
“Our mission is to make sure Warren County students are college and career ready, and that they can go anywhere they want to go, anywhere in the world, not just Warren County or North Carolina, and be thriving citizens,” Sutton said.
He sees the local school system as playing an important role in economic development by helping students to grow not only as individuals, but as part of a strong workforce ready for employment as the county grows and expands.
“I want to rebuild the system to one that the community and its residents can be proud of and one that can serve as a catalyst for economic development and is the economic development engine for Warren County,” Sutton said.
He indicated that Warren County Schools continues to face challenges, such as recruiting and retaining educational personnel, addressing infrastructure needs, such as aging buildings and technology.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools is working to place the right people in school leadership roles and to build an executive team at the Central Office to assist schools when needed.
Another team of school system administrators will study how to address factors that may impact an educator’s decision of whether to come to Warren County Schools.
“It not just salaries,” Sutton said. “We need to address issues that are not just specific to Warren County, the availability of housing and options to telework. We need to think of creative ways to provide housing for people who want to work here.”
Sutton said that the process of improving teaching and learning will involve going beyond academics to take a closer look at the social and emotional needs of students and staff members, especially in light of the time spent out of school due to the pandemic. He indicated that students faced social/emotional, behavioral and academic impacts from the pandemic. Sutton added that virtual learning was not successful for many students and that isolation had an significant impact on these youth.
He noted that both students and staff members have faced difficult situations during the pandemic, including the loss of loved ones. In addition, staff members have taken on additional responsibilities, such as covering for someone not at work due to quarantine.
“We will put things in place to identify, assess and provide interventions for support for both students and staff,” Sutton said.
He indicated that identifying individual needs of students — academic, social/emotional and behavioral — will allow for the development of strategies to help them and to improve their school performance.
Sutton added that an important process which is continuing involves assessing the condition of all school system facilities to determine “where we need repairs, renovations or new construction to improve the buildings and, therefore, improve the learning environment.”
He noted that he enjoys being in Warren County.
“Warren County has a very rich history, heritage and culture steeped in social justice and environmental justice issues,” he said, noting that many of the relatives of today’s students are part of that history.
Sutton expressed hope that the community will continue to partner with Warren County Schools and the Warren County Board of Education.
“We have a board and community residents, citizens and stakeholders who are committed to seeing Warren County improve and position Warren County to be as prosperous as any place in North Carolina,” he said. “They are supportive of this work. With collaboration and working together, it will get done.”
Above all, Sutton hopes that Warren County Schools will prepare students to achieve their dreams for the future whether they involve competing for a job with Apple or IBM, pursuing a career in cybersecurity, entering the military, learning a trade, becoming a master welder, or anything else they want to do.
“If we can do that, we can been we have been successful and have done our job,” he said.
