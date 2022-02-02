Warren County Schools has been notified that it will receive $322,251.56 in Federal Communications Commission Emergency Connectivity Funds to purchase tablet computers for younger elementary school students.
Russel Piland, school system network administrator, made the announcement during the Jan. 25 board of education work session.
He said that the funding will allow Warren County Schools to purchase 805 tablets. Tablets are expected to arrive for next school year. When they arrive, schools will be able to reallocate their existing Chromebooks as needed, Piland noted.
The school system is working to upgrade its technology, including audio and video equipment.
“We believe that the virtual/remote connection is here to stay,” Piland said.
He indicated that when the COVID-19 pandemic forced school systems across the state to rely more heavily on virtual learning and virtual functions for its regular operations, Warren County Schools utilized its current equipment to best meet the needs of students and other members of the public, including the use of security cameras as video equipment. However, in order to prepare for the future, Warren County Schools plans to upgrade both audio and video equipment to be more sutainable, Piland said.
In addition, the school system its working to upgrade its computer hardware in order to support Windows 10 Professional.
Piland said that a number of steps have been taken to update network equipment, including installation of network access storage and refreshing backup software. The school system has received some components of its upgraded server hardware. However, supply chain issues have delayed the receipt of remaining equipment, Piland said.
Warren County Schools is also upgrading technological hardware for administration and staff, with five Microsoft Surfaces, 10 laptops, 10 US Cellular hotspots and 10 Verizon hotspots.
Piland told the board that the school system is working to improve inventory management of technology.
“When the pandemic hit, the focus was to get kids home and get equipment out to them,” he said.
The school system is now focusing on how to improve the management of its technological equipment and its distribution using resources ranging from a tool that will allow Warren County Schools to know where all equipment is to more heavy duty tags for technology.
Superintendent Keith Sutton noted that an upgraded system for managing technology will eliminate inconsistencies in its distribution.
