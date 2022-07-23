A $1,000 “pay it forward” scholarship gift to the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club from Kelly Mosley was awarded to Victoria Richardson, a recent graduate of Winston-Salem State University. The scholarship gift is to aid Mosley as she enters medical school this fall. The presentation was made by Janet Lesser, scholarship chairman, at the club’s “Summer Social” held on Saturday, July 9, at her home. Pictured, from the left, are Janet Lesser, Victoria Richardson and Kelly Mosley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.