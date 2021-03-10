Warren County School District is preparing to accept high school selection forms for the 2021-22 school year.
Eighth-graders may choose to attend one of three high schools: Warren County High School, Warren New Tech High School or Warren Early College High School.
Warren County Schools would like to offer all eighth grade parents the opportunity for their child to attend one of these three high schools. Parents are invited to attend a special informational virtual parent meeting on Thursday, March 11. The principals from each of the three high schools will present information pertaining to their school and answer questions from parents.
This selection opportunity is for eighth-graders at Northside K-8 School, Warren County Middle School and other Warren County eighth graders. The school system asks that parents review the Frequently Asked Questions document in the registration packet located on the district website.
Selection forms will be due March 25 to the middle school counselor or mailed to the Central Office. The selection form is mandatory for all those interested in attending any of the three high schools.
Ninth-grade registration packets and selection forms were mailed on March 8 to all of Warren County Schools’ eighth graders. Packets may also be downloaded from the district website. The link is located in the news section on the front page. Selection forms may be submitted to the middle school counselor or the Central Office during the selection window. These packets include information about the virtual parent meeting.
If you have additional questions please contact your school counselor or Chelsa Jennings, Chief Academic Officer at (252)257-3184.
