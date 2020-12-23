A lawsuit filed in 2019 by Deborah Ferruccio of Afton against Tare “T” Davis as chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners in relation to the county noise ordinance has been dismissed.
Warren County Attorney Hassan Kingsberry confirmed that the action took place on Monday. He added that Ferruccio has 30 days to appeal the dismissal.
Ferruccio is one of nine plaintiffs who filed suit against an ATV racetrack in the Afton-Elberon community and the facility’s owner in 2018 over noise generated at the track and other complaints.
Ferruccio filed her complaint about a civil rights violation in federal court in Raleigh in Aug. 2019, claiming that the county’s “ordinance for the regulation of sound crossing real property boundaries including high impact land uses & polluting industries,” or noise ordinance, deprives Ferruccio of her constitutional right of due process and equal protection as it pertains to her life, liberty or property.
In her complaint, Ferruccio stated that she tried for 21 months to resolve issues with the ATV racetrack that opened in 2017 several hundred feet from her residence.
The complaint further stated that the county noise ordinance’s purpose recognizes that loud sounds “An endanger the physical and emotional health and welfare of the people … interfere with sleep, increase constructional costs, depress property values, offend the senses, create public nuisances, and in many respects reduce the quality of life.” Also, it states that when the county adopted its noise ordinance in 2011, it showed a deliberate indifference to the safety and welfare of citizens by classifying a drag racing operation as a high impact land use and exempting all high impact land use operations from noise safety regulations.
The lawsuit claimed that Ferruccio was denied her due process of right of life, liberty or property as a result of the noise ordinance/high impact land use hours exemption allowing the racetrack to operate at any time from early morning to late at night.
The complaint asked the court to find the nuisance noises and noise pollution exemptions section of the noise ordinance unconstitutional.
According to the court decision, Ferruccio’s claim was barred by a statute of limitations. Therefore, her motions to file a video exhibit and for a status conference were denied as moot (meaning that the federal court no longer has the power to entertain the legal claims and must dismiss the complaint).
On Tuesday, Davis told the newspaper that “there is still much that needs to be done as far as the business of the county.”
He added that following the 30 days allowed for potential appeal, the county plans to reconvene its noise ordinance task force “to see what the committee believes should be done as far as the noise ordinance of the county.”
Ferruccio told the newspaper that there are matters related to the case that are yet to be decided.
“The case was not decided based on the constitutional claims,” she said. “It was based on timing, on a statute of limitations,” she said. “The constitutionality of the noise ordinance has yet to be decided. I am exploring all options concerning appealing the case.”
