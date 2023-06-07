The Warren County Health Department, in partnership with the Warren County Advancing Equity Advisory Council, hosted the “Warren County Advancing Equity Conference: Working Together to Create Healthier Communities” on Thursday, May 11, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
About 70 participants attended representing state and local organizations that are addressing issues of health and racial inequities in Warren County.
The conference aimed to bring together a diverse group of individuals, organizations and systems representing government, business, health, faith and community-based leaders/organizations to discuss factors that impact the health of families and communities, highlight current efforts that address such factors, and to further engage in partnerships going forward that strive to center equity in their organizational policies, programs and services.
The conference focused on the following areas: 1) Identify social determinants of health and their impact on the health and well-being of families and communities; 2) Develop a shared language and broader understanding of equity; 3) Increase awareness of community initiatives that address social determinants of health and promote equity; and 4) Identify opportunities for partnerships and participation in local efforts to strengthen the collective impact.
The guest speaker for the event was Debra Farrington, deputy secretary and chief equity officer with the NC Department of Health and Human Services, who gave a presentation on Advancing Equity and Inclusion in North Carolina. In addition, Dr. Sushama Pradhan and Lorna Withrow of NC DHHS, Environmental Health Section, discussed waste water/water systems. Dr. Susan Auger of Auger Communications focused her presentation on resilience, connections/relational health and healing. In speaking of her experience participating in the conference, Farrington stated, “I thoroughly enjoyed the conference. It was well organized, inspiring and informative. I met some wonderful people and have such great respect for the impactful work you all are doing.”
Panel discussions showcased local initiatives that incorporate equity, such as homelessness/housing instability, COVID-19 Prevention, access to care, behavioral health (mental health, substance use disorder) services, environmental justice, access to healthy foods, Community Remembrance Project (social justice), and the Hope for Healing Summit (a faith-based dialogue on racial healing). Other topics included the effects on health outcomes of social determinants of health, childhood trauma, health and racial inequities. Participating speakers included Francisco Solano, AMEXCAN; April Williams, Warren County Schools, the Rev. Philip Sharp, Warrenton Church of God; Crystal Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension; Alfred Richardson, Bright Ideas Project Team; Wenona Mills, Warren County Health Department; Terrell Alston, Eastpointe LME-MCO; Larry Harper, Helping Our People Escape (HOPE) Recovery Program; the Rev. Dr. Mark Wethington, Warren Ministries United; the Rev. William Kearney, Warren County Environmental Action Team; Mary Somerville, Warren County Community Remembrance Coalition/NAACP; and the Rev. Cathy Alston Kearney, Hope for Healing Project.
In addition, the conference featured a resource fair of local agencies/organizations, medical and behavioral health providers, which included HOPE Regional Medical Center, Eastpointe LME/MCO, Holt Assessment Services, Freedom House Recovery Center, NAACP, Warren Ministries United, Warren County Environmental Action Team, Hope for Healing, AMEXCAN and Working Landscapes.
The day ended with a call to action given by the Rev. Dr. Tony Cozart, pastor of Cooks Chapel Baptist Church and member of the Warren County Advancing Equity Advisory Council.
According to Dr. Margaret Brake, Warren County health director, “the conference was well received based on the feedback from the evaluation surveys that 96 percent of respondents found the content presented at the conference very or extremely useful, and all gained knowledge from attending.”
Participants have indicated that they would like to continue to work on local equity initiatives in the following areas: 1) healthy food access, 2) environmental health action team, 3) community engagement, reconciliation, racial equity and healing, 4) youth community engagement and 5) behavioral health recovery and support services.
If you are interested in participating in any of these efforts to improve the health and well-being of children and families in the community, contact Rhonda Mushaw, Health Education supervisor, Warren County Health Department, at 252-257-1185.
