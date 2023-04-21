The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the LKG Regional Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant.
Guest speakers Fillmore Bowen and Helen Savage of AARP will discuss how to protect yourself against fraud and scams.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees are working on. If you have a lake-related issue you would like to address, time will be allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members, and non-members alike.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or send a request to execdir@LGAncva.com.
