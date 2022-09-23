During a recent meeting of the Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for key women educators, the following members were recognized for perfect attendance at all meetings last year. Ashley Barnette, Awards Committee chair, presented the following members with certificates and pins. They are sitting from left, Norma Retzlaff, Evelyn Hall, Betsy Clark and Shirley White; standing from left, Rachel Smith, Mary Catherine Harris, Dr. Sylvia Alston, Loree Harris, Aimee Cooper, Nancy Tunstall, Linda Hall, Sheila Robertson and Gail Coleman; not pictured, Sallye Duncan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.