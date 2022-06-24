The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
