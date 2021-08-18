Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, has been elected to a top leadership position with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. He was sworn in as second vice president last weekend during the association’s 114th annual conference held in Wilmington.
“I’m just so humbled,” Davis said about being elected by peers from counties across the state.
Davis, who is serving his second term on the county board, is the first commissioner from Warren County to serve on the association’s six-member executive committee.
The non-partisan NCACC represents the state’s 100 counties on issues considered by the General Assembly, Congress, and state and federal agencies.
Davis said that being on the executive team would allow him to get information in real time.
“Instead of being on the board of directors getting information every other month, I’ll be getting information firsthand,” he said. “This gets Warren County a seat at the table.”
Davis said during his acceptance speech on Saturday, he gave a huge shout-out to his fellow county board members for their support and to local citizens for being an inspiration to him.
“I didn’t achieve this by myself,” he said.
Davis has also been supported by fellow commissioners in the association who have given him advice along the way, he said. Early on, one commissioner told him something that stuck: you offer your community a lot when you get involved.
Davis, who has chaired the association’s justice and public safety committee, said he started being involved and seeing how things work from the federal and state standpoints down to the county level.
“Then I saw how much more effective you are, how impactful you can be in your community,” he said.
Davis said that as he became more involved in issues important to Warren County citizens, he also sought guidance from peers on how to resolve them,
Big issues for the executive team include the federal infrastructure bill and broadband, Davis said. As a committee member, he will be advocating for rural North Carolina, which includes Warren County.
“You’ve got larger municipalities that sit on the board also. They’ll be advocating for them,” Davis said.
Davis’s term is for one year. Following natural progression, next year he will be first vice president, then president-elect; in 2024, he is expected to be the association’s president.
“This brings a lot of good attention to Warren County,” Davis said. “I want to represent Warren County to the highest, and I’m going to always do that.”
About NCACC
NCACC is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues considered by the N.C. General Assembly, Congress, and federal and state agencies. The association provides expertise to counties in the areas of advocacy, research, risk management, and education and leadership training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.