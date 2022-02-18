Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes presented 15 local businesses with Hometown Revitalization grant awards during a special ceremony on Friday, Feb. 11.
The grants, ranging from $500 to $2,500, were made possible by a $25,000 grant presented by the Duke Energy Foundation to Working Landscapes in October in order to help businesses adapt to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Strecker, director of the Duke Energy Foundation, told those attending Friday’s ceremony that nonprofits across the state, such as Working Landscapes, could apply for grant funding that they would in turn distribute in the communities they serve to help businesses recover from the pandemic.
“After the pandemic, we saw a need,” she said. “Small businesses were suffering, especially in small towns.”
Strecker noted that Working Landscapes was among 30 nonprofit organizations across the state who received grant funding.
According to the Duke Energy Foundation, Working Landscapes’ $25,000 grant was part of $750,000 in grant funding awarded to organizations across North Carolina. The local grant was awarded through a partnership between Warren County and Working Landscapes, which served as the administering nonprofit. In turn, Working Landscapes established small business support microgrant program in order to deploy funding in the community.
Hometown Revitilization grants were presented to the following businesspeople, businesses and organizations:
• New Beginnings Childcare Center
• Living and Learning Youth Center
• Awesome God Christian Bookstore
• Warren Animal Feed
• Warrenton Escape Games
• Warrenton Insurance Agency
• Demond Andrews
• Warren County Growers Association
• Darrensburg Broadcasting
• A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop
• Honey’s Kitchen Catering
• Tour Warrenton
• Family Eye Center
• Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc.
• Solutions Accounting
According to Working Landscapes, the grant awards are designed to help small businesses recover or “pivot” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples of pivots include adding enhanced service or commerce opportunities for the business to adjust to the effects of the pandemic, such as modifying physical space, improving an e-commerce site for online sales, or expanding capacity for delivering goods and services.
Hometown Revitalization grand funding may be utilized for such needs as furniture for expanded outdoor dining, materials for construction of takeout windows, accessibility compliance for additional outdoor seating, additional fixtures required for compliance with public health issues, and building of e-commerce platforms, as well as other equipment or tools needed for creative adaptation and pivoting of businesses. According to Working Landscapes, the small business support awards may be used to reimburse small businesses for expenses already incurred. The wards may also support storefront beautification project, but COVID-19 recovery projects were prioritized.
During Friday’s ceremony, Carla Norwood, co-founder and director of Working Landscapes, said that the nonprofit received 16 Hometown Revitalization grant applications and was able to fund 15. The remaining application didn’t meet requirements for being eligible for funding.
Norwood said that all of the Working Landscapes team is grateful for the opportunity to award the grant funding to small businesses in the community.
“We have to support each other,” she said. “We are a small town. We need each other.”
