The Warren County Board of Education has planned several public meetings as the board considers whether to consolidate the middle grades, grades six through eight, into one centralized middle school.
If the plan is approved, middle grades students at Northside K-8 School would be moved to Warren County Middle School beginning next school year.
The schedule of meetings about potential consolidation is as follows:
• Community information session: 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, March 24, Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina. Information about the consolidation plan will be presented, and those attending will have an opportunity to ask questions.
• Board of education public hearing, 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. The hearing will allow the board to receive input and feedback from the community.
• School board meeting, 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 12. The board is expected to vote on the consolidation plan.
