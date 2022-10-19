During the Oct. 10 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court, Caleb Tye Killian entered a plea of guilty to felony death by motor vehicle and felony fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision with serious injury or death.
He appeared before Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. Killian was represented by attorney Mitch Styers, and the state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Stormy Ellis.
According to the district attorney’s office, the statement of facts revealed that emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision during the early morning of March 17, 2020, near Pearl Harbor Road. Responders observed an unidentified female in the area passenger area of the wrecked vehicle. Others identified the victim as Harley Leann King through investigative measures.
Troopers responded and conducted interviews with witnesses on the scene, who provided the description of the driver and the direction in which he fled. Warren County deputies searched the area and took Caleb Killian into custody. Killian submitted to testing of his breath and blood. The analysis showed that he had a mixture of alcohol and cocaine in his system.
The district attorney’s office indicated that among those who would have testified had the case continued to trial were Trooper P. Settles, Trooper E. Fuller, Deputy J. Ely, members of the Littleton Fire Department, and members of the Warren County Rescue Squad and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Hight sentenced the defendant to an active sentence of 64 to 89 months (5.3-7.4 years) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction for the felony death by motor vehicle charge, and to another active sentence of 6 to 17 months for the felony charge of leaving the scene.
