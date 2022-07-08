On June 25, Kaylee Evans, an enrolled citizen of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe in Hollister, was elected to office as the secretary for the Executive Board of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization.
NCNAYO is a statewide non-profit American Indian youth advocacy and leadership development organization. Founded in 1979, NCNAYO hosts regular events and an annual conference planned, led and executed by youth ages 13-18 from the different Indian tribal communities in North Carolina.
Evans, the 15-year-old daughter of Earl Evans and Amanda (Collins) Jacobs, was elected to the office while attending the annual NCNAYO conference at East Carolina University in Greenville. Although Kaylee’s first time attending the conference in person, she is not a newcomer to advocacy for American Indian youth and communities.
At the age of 7, Kaylee walked the halls of the United States Congress with her father, then vice chairman of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, in a unified push with tribal leaders from across the country seeking increased resources for Indian nations. There, particularly speaking about her experience as a student in the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, Kaylee met with the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. She also sent a letter to then-President of the United States Barack Obama, who wrote back with words of encouragement.
Upon reading the April 17, 2019, edition of The Warren Record, Kaylee was distraught over a school board decision that Native American students would not be able to adorn traditional cultural attire for their high school graduation. When her father asked her what she would do about it, she responded
Eleven-year-old Kaylee lobbied her Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council to pursue reversal of that decision, and by June 1, 2020, they succeeded. As a result, Haliwa-Saponi students can now adorn traditional cultural attire at graduation.
While attending middle school, Kaylee was inducted into the Beta Club. At that time, she led the school’s Environmental Club, where she helped raise hundreds of dollars to support school improvement and students with chronic health conditions from the Lumbee and Waccamaw communities. As a freshman at the PSRC Early College at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, Kaylee was a representative to NCNAYO as an active member of her school’s American Indian Student Organization, while also maintaining a GPA above 4.0, continuing her membership in the Beta Club, and helping gain resources for youth leadership opportunities.
As the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic reached epic proportions in 2020, Kaylee and her family led multiple fundraisers and give-a-ways to help community members in need. Bags filled with hand sanitizer, face masks and canned foods were distributed to dozens of Haliwa-Saponi elders before many government services mobilized.
Now a rising sophomore, Kaylee endeavors to reinvigorate intertribal youth collaboration. Growing up in both the Haliwa-Saponi and Lumbee communities, Kaylee recognizes the importance of unifying youth from the different tribes around common concerns. While her office’s primary responsibility is to keep NCNAYO’s records, Kaylee is committed to lead by example, staying involved in all facets of the organization and encouraging others to do the same.
As a representative of NCNAYO, Kaylee will attend the annual United National Indian Tribal Youth conference in Minnesota. There, she will join other Indian youth from all across the United States in pursuing a unified vision for the next generation of Indian Country leadership.
