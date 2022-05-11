Warren County’s registered voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 17 for the statewide Primary Election.

The election involves Democratic and Republican primaries. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot.

There is no Libertarian Party primary election this year because there are no contested Libertarian nominations for any office. Registered Libertarians may vote the nonpartisan ballot during the primary.

Poling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters who are in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

Polling places in Warren County are as follows:

River: Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd., Littleton

Sixpound: Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, 1168 Churchill Rd., Macon

Hawtree: Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department: 1726 US Hwy. 1 north, Wise

Smith Creek: Zion Methodist Church: 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina

Nutbush: Soul City Volunteer Fire Department: 103 Crescent Dr., Manson

Sandy Creek: Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department: 2350 US Hwy. 401 south, Warrenton

Shocco: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 904 Lickskillet Rd., Warrenton

Fishing Creek: Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 2169 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton

Judkins: Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 US Hwy. 158 east, Macon

W. Warrenton: Warren County Senior Citizens Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton

Fork: Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 2588 NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton

Roanoke: Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department: 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton

Norlina: Norlina Volunteer Fire Department annex, 103 Center St., Norlina

E. Warrenton: Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 236 S. Main St., Warrenton 

Early voting

As of early Tuesday afternoon, 1,139 Warren County voters had cast their ballots during One Stop Early Voting. County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said that this year’s early voting numbers have surpassed the total number of early voters from the 2018 midterms, which was 943.

Citizens may register to vote and cast their ballots during One Stop Early Voting, which will continue from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday, May 13.

The final day of early voting will be Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Early voting will take place at the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton in the John Graham annex building.

Candidates on the ballots

The names of the following candidates will be on the ballots:

Democratic Primary

US Senate (You may vote for one.)

James L. Carr, Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B.K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

US House of Representatives District 1 (You may vote for one.)

Don Davis

Erica D. Smith

Jason Albert Spriggs

Jullian C. Bishop, Sr.

NC State Senate District 3 (You may vote for one.)

Valerie Jordan

Ernestine (Byrd) Bazemore

NC House of Representatives District 27 (You may vote for one.)

Jerry McDaniel

Michael H. Wray

Board of Commissioners District 3 (You may vote for one.)

Victor Hunt

Barbara Espinosa

John Bullock

Sheriff (You may vote for one.)

Keishawn Mayes

John Branche

Republican Primary

US Senate (You may vote for one.)

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd 

Drew Bulecza

US House of Representatives District 1 (You may vote for one.)

Brad Murphy

Ernest Reeves

Brent Roberson

Sandy Roberson

Sandy Smith

Billy Strickland

Henry Williams II

Will Aiken

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice-Seat 5 (You may vote for one.)

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 (You may vote for one.)

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 (You may vote for one.)

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

Nonpartisan races

In addition to the Democratic and Republican Primaries, nonpartisan seats on the Board of Education will also be on the ballot.

Board of Education District 1 (You may vote for one.)

Victoria Lehman

Board of Education District 2 (You may vote for one.)

Linda Byrd-Russ

Board of Education District 4 (You may vote for one.)

Ebony Talley-Brame

For more information about the Primary Election, visit the Warren County Board of Elections Office or call 252-257-2114.