Warren County’s registered voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 17 for the statewide Primary Election.
The election involves Democratic and Republican primaries. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot.
There is no Libertarian Party primary election this year because there are no contested Libertarian nominations for any office. Registered Libertarians may vote the nonpartisan ballot during the primary.
Poling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters who are in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
Polling places in Warren County are as follows:
River: Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd., Littleton
Sixpound: Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, 1168 Churchill Rd., Macon
Hawtree: Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department: 1726 US Hwy. 1 north, Wise
Smith Creek: Zion Methodist Church: 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina
Nutbush: Soul City Volunteer Fire Department: 103 Crescent Dr., Manson
Sandy Creek: Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department: 2350 US Hwy. 401 south, Warrenton
Shocco: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 904 Lickskillet Rd., Warrenton
Fishing Creek: Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 2169 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton
Judkins: Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 US Hwy. 158 east, Macon
W. Warrenton: Warren County Senior Citizens Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton
Fork: Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 2588 NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton
Roanoke: Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department: 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton
Norlina: Norlina Volunteer Fire Department annex, 103 Center St., Norlina
E. Warrenton: Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 236 S. Main St., Warrenton
Early voting
As of early Tuesday afternoon, 1,139 Warren County voters had cast their ballots during One Stop Early Voting. County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said that this year’s early voting numbers have surpassed the total number of early voters from the 2018 midterms, which was 943.
Citizens may register to vote and cast their ballots during One Stop Early Voting, which will continue from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday, May 13.
The final day of early voting will be Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Early voting will take place at the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton in the John Graham annex building.
Candidates on the ballots
The names of the following candidates will be on the ballots:
Democratic Primary
US Senate (You may vote for one.)
James L. Carr, Jr.
Robert Colon
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Tobias LaGrone
B.K. Maginnis
Rett Newton
Marcus W. Williams
Greg Antoine
Cheri Beasley
Chrelle Booker
US House of Representatives District 1 (You may vote for one.)
Don Davis
Erica D. Smith
Jason Albert Spriggs
Jullian C. Bishop, Sr.
NC State Senate District 3 (You may vote for one.)
Valerie Jordan
Ernestine (Byrd) Bazemore
NC House of Representatives District 27 (You may vote for one.)
Jerry McDaniel
Michael H. Wray
Board of Commissioners District 3 (You may vote for one.)
Victor Hunt
Barbara Espinosa
John Bullock
Sheriff (You may vote for one.)
Keishawn Mayes
John Branche
Republican Primary
US Senate (You may vote for one.)
Marjorie K. Eastman
David Flaherty
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Kenneth Harper, Jr.
Pat McCrory
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
Debora Tshiovo
Mark Walker
Jen Banwart
Ms. Lee A. Brian
Leonard L. Bryant
Ted Budd
Drew Bulecza
US House of Representatives District 1 (You may vote for one.)
Brad Murphy
Ernest Reeves
Brent Roberson
Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith
Billy Strickland
Henry Williams II
Will Aiken
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice-Seat 5 (You may vote for one.)
Victoria E. Prince
April C. Wood
Trey Allen
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 (You may vote for one.)
Beth Freshwater Smith
Donna Stroud
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 (You may vote for one.)
Michael J. Stading
Charlton L. Allen
Nonpartisan races
In addition to the Democratic and Republican Primaries, nonpartisan seats on the Board of Education will also be on the ballot.
Board of Education District 1 (You may vote for one.)
Victoria Lehman
Board of Education District 2 (You may vote for one.)
Linda Byrd-Russ
Board of Education District 4 (You may vote for one.)
Ebony Talley-Brame
For more information about the Primary Election, visit the Warren County Board of Elections Office or call 252-257-2114.
