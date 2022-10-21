New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church announces that it has pumpkins left over from last weekend’s Pumpkin Patch Outreach and is making those available free of charge to the public.
Pumpkins may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Those interested in pumpkins are asked to call Pastor Jim Wells at 252-287-4150 before going to the church.
New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church is located at 1085 US Hwy. 158 Business West, Norlina.
