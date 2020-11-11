Clerk to the Warren County Board of Commissioners Angelena Kearney-Dunlap is retiring after more than 26 years of service with the county. She plans to take December and January as vacation time before her retirement becomes effective on Feb. 1.
A Warren County native, Kearney-Dunlap is the daughter of the late Mary E. Jones Kearney and Govance Kearney.
She began working at the age of 16 with a youth program supervised by former Congresswoman Eva Clayton that operated out of the Hecks Grove Community Center. This willingness to serve her community would shape a career and ministry that would take Kearney-Dunlap across the United States and overseas.
She holds degrees in business administration from Durham Business College, and secretarial science and office systems from Vance-Granville Community College. Kearney-Dunlap also holds a ministerial license from Victory Christian Center in Tulsa, Okla.
In the Virginia/Maryland/Washington, D.C. area, she worked as a billing clerk in the Nephrology Department at Georgetown Hospital and as a freelance document systems word processor.
Kearney-Dunlap returned to North Carolina, where she worked in ministry at Lighthouse Christian Center in Henderson. After moving to Greensboro, she worked in the word processing department at Smith Helms Mullis & Moore law firm.
She then moved to Tulsa, Okla, where she worked as a temp at The Williams Company, Oil Producers, and as administrative assistant at Oral Roberts University in the word processing department. Kearney-Dunlap continued her ministerial service by working in the Bus Ministry with the Victory Christian Center Ministry, which transported youth living in housing projects to “Saturday Sunday school” on Saturdays and transported youth and their family members to church on Sundays.
In 1991, Kearney-Dunlap returned to Warrenton and worked with the Jack Armstrong Federal Credit Union as tell and assistant to the manager at Ball-Incon glass plant in Henderson.
She returned to her home county since her daughter, Sybil, had come back home, and to live closer to other family members in the area. Most of all, Kearney-Dunlap wanted to serve her community.
“I prayed (about it),” she said. “I wanted to go back home and be a blessing. I never dreamed that I would be put in a place to impact everyone in Warren County.”
She referred to her long career with Warren County government, which began in 1992 as she served in a full-time temporary position at the Warren County Department of Social Services.
In 1994, Kearney-Dunlap became the administrative assistant at Warren County Emergency Services, and in 1998, she became clerk to the board of commissioners.
Her work in county government has allowed her to complete training that has included search and rescue, county administration, effective management, clerks’ certification and grant writing courses, among others. She is also a member of the North Carolina Clerks Association.
Kearney-Dunlap is grateful that her work with the county has brought about many opportunities to help others, from service as county Red Cross contact to holding programs on radio station WARR about services provided by county departments.
She described her work as clerk to the board of commissioners as being especially rewarding because it has allowed her to connect local residents with needed services. Kearney-Dunlap said that people often call the county manager’s office after they have been unable to find answers to their problems after calling other phone numbers.
“I’ve helped people understand the government system and whereto go to get their problems solved,” she said. “Being able to do that for people I know has been very rewarding.”
Kearney-Dunlap has been active in her community in a number of capacities: teaching Sunday school at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, organizing the mentor program 4 REAL for teenage girls, serving as ministry coordinator with Coley Springs, which has included several missionary trips to South America, and serving as outreach ministry coordinator with Oasis of Hope Ministry in Henderson.
Her missionary work has involved local missions in Warren and Vance counties, and trips to Guyana, South America, and St. Petersburg, Russia.
Kearney-Dunlap plans to use her vacation time in December and January to become acclimated to life in retirement. She looks forward to having more time to enjoy relaxing on the porch and to work in her yard making preparations to plant spring flowers. She will also be the home school teacher for her grandson, Alexander, age 7.
In retirement, Kearney-Dunlap will continue her efforts to serve her community in roles such as outreach coordinator with Oasis of Hope Ministry. She wants to provide encouragement to others during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and bring a positive message wherever she can.
“I will continue to be active in serving wherever I can,” Kearney-Dunlap said. “I want to continue to be a blessing until the day I die.”
She praises God for enabling her to serve others through her many roles in life so far and to build a career with Warren County, which has allowed her to work with multiple county managers, boards of commissioners and department heads over the years.
“For any accomplishment or recognition, God’s gets the glory,” Kearney-Dunlap said. “Growing up here, I had no idea I could come back and do what I did here. God opened doors and allowed me to be a blessing.”
