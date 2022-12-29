Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has established a scholarship program to help working health professionals in the TNHF region obtain an advanced degree.
The Foundation is seeking scholarship applicants who are currently working in health care and currently enrolled in health degree programs for associate degrees or higher.
The program will launch on Jan. 2, and the online application will be available on the Foundation’s website at www.tnhfoundation.org/ on the tab labeled “Scholarships.” Three $10,000 scholarships will be awarded in the spring to three working students who meet the following requirements:
• Currently employed part-time or full-time in a health-related position
• Currently enrolled in a health-related degree program at an accredited college or university, pursuing an associate degree or higher
• A minimum unweighted GPA of 2.5.
Preference will be given to applicants living and working in Franklin, Granville, Vance or Warren counties Contact the Foundation for more information at 252-430-8532.
Based in Henderson, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation is a regional healthcare foundation, which was established in November 2011 after Maria Parham Medical Center merged with the for-profit Duke LifePoint organization. The Foundation’s grants and scholarships are made possible by the endowment that was created from the assets of the former nonprofit hospital.
