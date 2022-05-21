Thirteen GTAC (NC) members attended the VSUAA Board Meeting/ Awards Presentation on May 13, along with a number of family members. GTAC (NC) members, holding the 10 received awards, are, from the left, front row; Anita Jackson, immediate past president; Dennis Snead, president; and Sybil Ingram-Henson, vice president; back row: Koren Underdue Bowman, Edward Busch, chaplain, Vivian Lewis, Gayle Rowell, Chiquita Hicks-Moore; Dr. Michael Williams; Cicily Marsh, parliamentarian; Mikela Jackson; Timothy James, sergeant-at-arms; and Shardae’ Holmes, VSUAA board liaison. Family members attending were Dexter Jackson, Charles Moore, Marcus Bowman and children, Clarence Lewis, Timothy James’ son. GTAC (NC) received the following awards: Out-of-State Large Chapter of the Year- Greater Triangle Area Chapter (NC); Certificate for Alumnus of the Year Submission, Vivian Lewis; Large Chapter President of the Year, Dennis Snead; Young Trojan Awards: Mikela Jackson and Courtney Epps; Orange and Blue Awards: Koren Underdue Bowman, Timothy James and Shardae’ Holmes; VSUAA Life Membership: Koren Underdue Bowman and Dennis Snead.
