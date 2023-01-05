The Brotherhood of Warrenton will host an MLK Unity Day Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at the Warren County Middle School Cafeteria.
The keynote speaker will be Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence of the Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton. Music will be rendered by local vocalists from Warren County, Angela Neal Williams, Elder Allen F. Brown and more. Awards will be presented to some of Warren County’s entrepreneurs.
Pastor Lawrence, a native of Nash County, is a graduate of Northern Nash High School, where he was the president of the student body and one of the founders of the Black Awareness Club. He attended Hampton University and graduated summa cum laude in three years.
In 1988, Lawrence received a Master of Education degree in Counseling from North Carolina State University, where he also completed coursework for a doctorate in Training and Development. For his outstanding scholarship, NCSU inducted him into Phi Kappa Phi, the school’s most prestigious honor society.
In May of 2012, he was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree from Eastern Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, Va.
He has traveled extensively throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Africa as an evangelist, educator and motivational speaker. He is characterized by his devotion to human rights, children and youth issues, community economic development, and the empowerment of African Americans. His message conveys his commitment to reconcile the split between “who we are and whose we are.”
In May of 1995, the Hunt administration appointed him as the executive director of the North Carolina Human Relations Commission, where he continued to serve under Gov. Michael Easley until April of 2003. As executive director of the Human Relations Commission, he provided oversight for the state Human Relations Commission and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
He currently serves as the pastor of Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton. In addition to these duties, he is the owner of Eagle Wings Properties. Lawrence has received many awards for his service, scholarship, and leadership. Pastor Lawrence is married to the former Dee Simmons and he has two children, Cathy and Martin.
Tickets are $20, which includes a catered meal, and can be purchased from Commissioner Tare Davis, Jennifer Sims, Marla Goode Bullock, James D. Roberts or Larry Jones, Jr. Proceeds will benefit local organizations in Warren County. The last day to purchase a ticket is Friday, Jan. 13.
