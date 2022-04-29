Warren Area Business Association, Warren County 4-H, and Frontier Warren will host the WABA Kids Spring Artist & Entrepreneur Market on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Approximately 20 kids will sell items that include art, jewelry, clothing, cupcakes, candy, lemonade, and more.
Lawrence & Perry BBQ and FunnelCake Zone food trucks will be there.
This will be the second event of its kind in Warrenton. The first Kids Artist and Entrepreneur Market took place at Frontier Warren in November 2021 during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The next Kids Market will take place this November during GEW at Mag’s Marketplace.
