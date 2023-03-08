Shiekel Richardson is surrounded by proud family members after taking the oath of office as county attorney during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. Pictured, from the left, are her grandmother, Doris Hendricks; grandfather, Clyde Hendricks; mother, Lori Hendricks; father, Andre Hendricks; Shiekel Hendricks; aunt, Vonnie Williams; and cousin, Jaycynthia Robinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- WCHS graduate plans program featuring Iyania Vanzant
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Charges against Henderson man dismissed last week
- New business aims to ease burden of healthcare worker shortage
- Six-year-old organizes relief effort for local homeless people
- Sorority and fraternity support area blood drive
- Taylor Whitehead, band perform at White House, on ‘Today’ show
- The Brotherhood presents county Black History Month Celebration
- Focus on Boys & Girls Club local programs
- School board briefs
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.