LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Shiekel Richardson is surrounded by proud family members after taking the oath of office as county attorney during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. Pictured, from the left, are her grandmother, Doris Hendricks; grandfather, Clyde Hendricks; mother, Lori Hendricks; father, Andre Hendricks; Shiekel Hendricks; aunt, Vonnie Williams; and cousin, Jaycynthia Robinson. 