The Rotary Club of Warrenton commemorates its 75th anniversary by helping to fund a book drive for the third-grade classes in Warren County. Funds were provided by the club, a Rotary District 7710 grant and Warren County Schools. Books were recently distributed to local schools. Coincidently, the number of books totaled 75. Adults pictured above with Vaughan Elementary School students are, from the left, Bill King, Rotary president-elect; Renee Mizelle, Vaughan principal; Roger Griesinger, Rotary president; and Patrick Raiford, Rotary member.
