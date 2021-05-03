The Warren County Health Department will hold both first and second dose Moderna vaccine clinics this week for anyone 18 years of age or older. Call the health department at 252-257-1185 to schedule an appointment. Clinics will be held on the following days:
1st Dose Clinics at the Warren County Health Department: Monday, May 3, and Friday, May 7; 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton
Individuals who may not be eligible to get the vaccine:
- If you have received any other vaccines of any kind (flu, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, etc.) within the past 14 days, you must wait at least 14 days to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
- If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you must wait 14 days after being diagnosed as positive AND have no symptoms to receive your vaccine.
- If you have been in the hospital for COVID-19 and received antibody therapy, you must wait 90 days to receive your vaccine.
