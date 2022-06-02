WCTS-NWHS Alumni & Friends Association, Inc., celebrated 100 Years of Community Involvement this Memorial Day weekend with a fish fry on Friday and a gala on Saturday. The food was catered by Carolyn Jones Catering Service. Music was presented by Special Occasion Band of Durham, featuring several Warren County natives. National Alumni Board members pictured are, from the left, front row: Ben Stewart, president; the Rev. Willie T. Ramey, parliamentarian; the Rev. Richard Henderson, chaplain; Arvella Downey-Scott, secretary; and Ruby Downey, treasurer; back row: Paul Plummer, vice president; Reggie Hinton, executive secretary; Emmitt Thomas, auditor.
