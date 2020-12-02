The Warren County Chapters of Firefighters’ Burned Children’s Fund, Inc. is selling luminaries as part of a new project, Luminaries of Love, to raise funds to assist burn victims. Luminaries will be displayed in downtown Warrenton on Dec. 13.
The local chapter was organized through the Warren County Firemen’s Association.
Luminaries are available for $10 each and may be placed in memory or in honor of a loved one.
Fire departments will also be placing luminaries in memory of deceased firefighters.
The public may view lighted luminaries on Sunday, Dec. 13, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. by driving along Warrenton’s Main Street near the Courthouse.
Luminary bags will be available for purchase through a member of the Warren County Chapter of Firefighters’ Burned Children’s Fund by calling Victor Tucker at 252-213-0728, Bryant Pitchford at 252-213-5594, Lee Edmonds at 252-213-4522, Charity Norwood at 252-767-5144, or Charles Holtzman at 252-213-9048.
