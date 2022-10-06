The Town of Norlina Board of Commissioners approved amendments to the town’s mobile homes ordinance during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The amendments reflects revisions to an ordinance that was adopted in October 2007. Before coming before the town board for consideration, the amendments received a favorable recommendation from Norlina’s zoning board of adjustments.
The amended ordinance requires all mobile homes to have underpinnings of masonry work and increases the minimum pitch of the roof from 4/12 to 6/12.
The town’s 2007 mobile home ordinance outlined specifications for entry stoops. However, the amendments to the ordinance require a covered front entry porch of a minimum 96 square feet. The back entry porch is also required to be a minimum of 96 square feet, but it does not have to be covered.
In addition, the amended ordinance requires that all towing apparatus be removed from all mobile homes.
The amended ordinance continues to prohibit singlewide mobile homes within the town’s zoning jurisdiction. However, a singlewide mobile home within an existing mobile home park could be replaced with another singlewide that is 10 years old or newer.
