The WCTS-NWHS Alumni and Friends Association, Inc. had its beginning on the campus of the Warren County Training School-North Warren High School in 1983. From its founding, the organization has been a staunch advocate in promoting education beyond the high school level. Its constitution and bylaws contain a provision for supporting a scholarship fund.
The importance of education beyond the high school level continues to be a priority for the current leadership team and members of the organization. In a technology-driven world where global competition creates an ever-changing job market, continued skills acquisition is essential for survival.
In an effort to promote continued education beyond high school, the WCTS-NWHS Alumni and Friends Association, Inc. announces its 2022 scholarship recipients.
• Jah’Quell Hendrick, who plans to attend The Apprentice School in Newport News, Va., and earn a trade certification in welding. He is the son of Cornell and Tequella Hendrick of Manson. Hendrick will receive a Rodney M. Downey Memorial Youth Trade/Technical School Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
• Andre Bullock has intentions of continuing his education at an institution of higher learning that will lead to a bachelor’s degree from Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville. He is the son of Mrs. Lucretia Davis of Norlina. Bullock will receive a General Scholarship in the amount of $500.
• Maceo Sellers plans to enroll at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City. He is the son of Ms. Crystal Watson of Warrenton. Sellers is the recipient of a $500.00 General Scholarship.
• Shaelyn Jones has intentions of continuing her education at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse. She is the daughter of Ms. Datney Jones of Norlina. Jones is the recipient of a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.
• Katelyn Andrews will pursue a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. She is the daughter of Demond and Lakola Andrews of Norlina. Andrews was awarded a Washington/Cheek Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 that is funded in partnership with the Rodney M. Downey Memorial Youth Scholarship Fund.
• Jakavius Goode has intentions of continuing his education at Shaw University in Raleigh. He is the son of James Goode, Jr. and Zanedia Goode of Norlina. Goode is the recipient of a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.
• Katelyn Richardson has plans of continuing her education at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem. She is the daughter of Ms. Angela Richardson of Norlina. Richardson will receive a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.
• George Joseph plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina -Greensboro located in Greensboro. He is the son of George and Martha Joseph of Macon. Joseph will receive a Washington/Cheek Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 that is funded in partnership with the Rodney M. Downey Memorial Youth Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.