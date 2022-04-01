On Saturday, March 19, students from the Creating Success After School Program visited the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, NC. A total of 29 students, parents, and staff attended the field trip.
“My favorite part about taking students on trips is watching their eyes light up when they connect our lessons to real life events. I hope their biggest takeaway is that learning is an adventure that they hear in the classroom, but can also experience in real life!” said Aqueria Hargrove, Director of Educational Programs.
Funding for the field trip was provided by Triangle North Healthcare Foundation’s Community Response Grant Program.
Creating Success After School serves students K-12 and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success Education Center (CSEC). Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation, and empowerment of communities in Vance, Granville, Warren, and Franklin counties of North Carolina.
