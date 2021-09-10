Longtime Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Dickie Williams has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31. Considering vacation and comp hours, his last day of work will be Oct. 29.
Williams said today that a letter announcing his retirement was read during last night's meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission. He could not attend the meeting in person due to a family emergency.
"I have enjoyed the many years of service to the county and the many hours of dedication that the volunteer coaches have provided over the years. These volunteer coaches have played a major role in the outstanding programs that we have provided over the years," Williams state in his retirement letter. "The job that the Recreation Department staff, Jeremy and Willie, have done over the years made my job that much easier. Also our part-time seasonal staff which is too numerous to name, I thank you for your dedication and help."
