This is what commitment to growth and making a personal investment in education looks like! For the past fice weeks, dozens of Warren County High School students and staff have voluntarily come to school on Saturday to give students extra time and personal attention to learn English, math, biology, engineering and aeronautics.
Through Saturday Academy, students are provided opportunities for small group and individualized instruction. Our staff provides targeted lessons along with enriching activities to demonstrate or explain concepts, principles and ideas. Students have dissected snakes, rats and sharks to learn biology. They studied, built and launched handmade rockets to learn geometry, physics and engineering. They had to think creatively and collaborate with classmates to design, test and modify a paper cup to carry a gumball down a zipline and release it on a target. And they did it all while learning and having fun!
By the numbers…
• 50 students—Average number of students attending Saturday Academy each Saturday. Our most attended Saturday Academy was April 30 with 62 students.
• Five Saturdays— Saturday Academy took place on five consecutive weekends from April 23-May 21.
• 20 hours— Total additional time spent in school for students attending all of the Saturday Academies.
• 21 teachers and school staff —Professionals showing their dedication to improving student performance by working the Saturday Academy.
• $0 cost to students—Saturday Academy was free for all Warren County High School students. Title 1 funding pays for school bus transportation, breakfast, and lunch.
• Priceless—Students gaining knowledge, confidence, and improving their grades by attending Saturday Academy.
