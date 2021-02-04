North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Monday announced the arrest of Jamie Michelle Barker, 32, of Warrenton, on a charge of insurance fraud, a felony.
According to the arrest warrant, Barker filed a claim with Progressive Insurance Co. on July 22, 2020, saying damage to her automobile was caused by vandalism. She filed another claim for the same damage, saying that it was caused by a collision with a deer on Oct. 18, 2020, the warrant indicates.
Barker was arrested on Jan. 26. She was given a $2,000 secured bond. Barker is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on April 28.
“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”
Over the past three years, CID special agenda recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at ncdoi.gov.
