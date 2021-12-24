Recently at a Gamma Chi Chapter meeting of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Shirley H. White was honored for her more than 50 years of service in DKG.
She joined the Xi Chapter in Vance County on Oct. 3, 1970, where she served as chapter president, among other positions. When the Gamma Chi Chapter was chartered in 1983, she transferred her membership and became a charter member of Gamma Chi. White was selected as Gamma Chi’s first treasurer, a position that she still maintains. She is the longest serving chapter treasurer in North Carolina.
A slideshow containing pictures of the many chapter, state and international meetings, workshops, conferences and conventions attended by White and other members brought back many memories of years past. The slides were printed out and placed in a notebook as a keepsake for White.
Members’ donations to the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund in White’s honor will enable two scholarships/grants-in-aid in her name to be offered to aspiring teachers next spring. Also, a $50 contribution to the NC DKG Educational Foundation which enables teachers to meet their students’ needs with special projects and/or professional development was made in White’s name.
Additional presentations to White included a red poinsettia and a pearl necklace with a rose by Clarion-Pell in the style of Princess Grace of Monaco. The rose, symbolic of DKG, represents a creation from nature reflecting the beauty of mind and spirit of DKG members.
White surprised by the celebration. She commented that she was humbled by all the accolades bestowed on her at the Gamma Chi meeting.
