The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road (across from the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant).
Guest speakers will be Jim Short of the North Carolina Forestry Department, who will discuss fire safety and permits, and disease and insect infestation prevention; and Kendall Nunnally of the Meherrin River Arts Council, who will discuss the Arts Council and what it does for the community.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to catch up on the activities of the various LGA committees.
The meeting is open to the public, members, and non-members alike. For more information, call 252-586-6577 or email execdir@LGAncva.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.